MLB Insider's Wild Cardinals Trade Scenario Sends Nolan Arenado To Most Hated Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals finally don't have to worry about where former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman will sign but could one of his landing spots pivot to a move for Nolan Arenado?
After Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, the Cardinals aren't left with many options for finding Arenado's next landing spot.
A Major League Baseball insider's recent Arenado trade scenario would force the Cardinals to complete a transaction with their most hated rival.
"What's next for Nolan Arenado?" ESPN's Buster Olney wrote Thursday evening. "Well, one team that would be a theoretical fit would be the (Chicago) Cubs, one of the teams that missed out on Alex Bregman. They need a third baseman, while the Cards are trying to move the player and money... But St. Louis would have to get comfortable trading with a rival."
The Cubs need an upgrade at third base but they haven't reached out to the National League Central-rival Cardinals for a potential Arenado trade all offseason.
Considering that Chicago hasn't shown any interest in trading for Arenado, it seems doubtful the organization would suddenly change its mind, especially if it meant helping out the 11-time World Series champions.
The Cardinals and Cubs have an intense rivalry, so it's not too often they link to complete a trade. Arenado and St. Louis have worked tirelessly to find a suitor but it seems unlikely they'd grow desperate enough to contact Chicago for a deal.
Cardinals fans are upset with the club's front office as it is but if their favorite player is traded to the Cubs, ownership should expect ticket sales to continue to plummet in 2025.
