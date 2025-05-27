MLB Insider Shares Strong Opinion On Cardinals Breakout Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a great start this season. They're tremendously exceeding expectations this year and it seems like they could keep rolling through the dog days of summer because of their consistent pitching staff.
Katie Woo of The Athletic recently shared some high praise of the team's ace, Matthew Liberatore, who's gotten off to a tremendous start this season.
"In his latest dandy — a seven-inning, one-run affair on Saturday afternoon — Liberatore again showed why Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake were adamant about placing him in the rotation to start the season," Woo wrote. "Liberatore owns a rotation-best 2.73 ERA over 10 starts. He has logged at least six innings in eight of those 10 starts (with one shortened by weather).
"His minuscule 3.4 percent walk rate is the third-lowest among MLB starting pitchers. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in his last eight starts dating back to April 7. In a season where development remains the focus, Liberatore is an early success story and has arguably been the most effective starting pitcher in the rotation."
Liberatore has been excellent this season as he's transitioned from the bullpen to the starting rotation full time.
While Sonny Gray has also been excellent, Liberatore seems like the team's ace of the future. His walk percentage, chase percentage, xERA, and pitching run value have all been among the best in the league, per Baseball Savant.
It doesn't seem like this is a stretch of luck for the lefty. It seems like he's going to dominate for years to come.
