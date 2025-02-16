Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado 'Not Likely' To Expand Preferred Trade Destination List

The St. Louis fan favorite likely isn't going anywhere

Nate Hagerty

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have exhausted superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's trade market and don't have much time left to move him before Opening Day 2025.

Unfortunately, Arenado's contract has three years and $64 million remaining, making it difficult for St. Lous to find a willing trade partner.

Many wonder if Arenado will grow desperate and expand his list of teams he's willing to be traded to, but it appears that the 10-time Gold Glove defender has no immediate plans of doing so.

"“I’m back and I’m ready to go play ball,' says Nolan Arenado, who adds he’s not likely to expand his preferred teams to accommodate a trade," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Sunday morning. "He mentioned his family and not moving around, so he had specific wishes, and if not available, he’ll stay with (Cardinals). More soon."

After the Boston Red Sox -- Arenado's top choice -- signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal on Wednesday, the Cardinals have been left scrambling for a new suitor.

Earlier in the offseason, Arenado, being a California native, included the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers in his preferred list, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

Sadly, Arenado's trade market has been quiet all winter and with Opening Day a little over a month away, it seems doubtful the eight-time All-Star will play anywhere but St. Louis in 2025.

At this point, the Cardinals and Arenado sound as if they're ready to move on from his failed trade saga. After all, Nado could have a dominant first half of 2025, allowing St. Louis to deal him at this summer's trade deadline for a much higher rate of return.

More MLB: Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Oozes Confidence After Adding New Pitch To Arsenal

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News