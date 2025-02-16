Cardinals' Nolan Arenado 'Not Likely' To Expand Preferred Trade Destination List
The St. Louis Cardinals have exhausted superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's trade market and don't have much time left to move him before Opening Day 2025.
Unfortunately, Arenado's contract has three years and $64 million remaining, making it difficult for St. Lous to find a willing trade partner.
Many wonder if Arenado will grow desperate and expand his list of teams he's willing to be traded to, but it appears that the 10-time Gold Glove defender has no immediate plans of doing so.
"“I’m back and I’m ready to go play ball,' says Nolan Arenado, who adds he’s not likely to expand his preferred teams to accommodate a trade," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Sunday morning. "He mentioned his family and not moving around, so he had specific wishes, and if not available, he’ll stay with (Cardinals). More soon."
After the Boston Red Sox -- Arenado's top choice -- signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal on Wednesday, the Cardinals have been left scrambling for a new suitor.
Earlier in the offseason, Arenado, being a California native, included the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers in his preferred list, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
Sadly, Arenado's trade market has been quiet all winter and with Opening Day a little over a month away, it seems doubtful the eight-time All-Star will play anywhere but St. Louis in 2025.
At this point, the Cardinals and Arenado sound as if they're ready to move on from his failed trade saga. After all, Nado could have a dominant first half of 2025, allowing St. Louis to deal him at this summer's trade deadline for a much higher rate of return.
