Pair Of Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Stars Could Be Headed For AL East Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals made several challenging decisions this winter by neglecting to re-sign a handful of veterans to help with their payroll reduction efforts.
For instance, four-time Gold Glove defender Paul Goldschmidt left the Cardinals this winter after signing a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees.
Goldschmidt might not be the only former Cardinals fan favorite to join the American League East contender in 2025 as the Yankees search for inexpensive ways to upgrade their injured rotation.
New York Post's Jon Heyman recently suggested right-handed pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn as the eighth and ninth best options for the Yankees to pursue following starters Luis Gil and ace Gerrit Cole's devastating injuries.
After Cole's recent season-ending Tommy John surgery and Gil's lat strain that could sideline him for at least the next three months, the Yankees rotation could use some help.
Despite holding their own in the back of the Cardinals rotation last year, Gibson and Lynn's 2025 club options with St. Louis were declined and surprisingly, both have yet to land a free-agent contract.
Before the Chicago Cubs sign Lynn or Gibson, the Yankees could swoop in and acquire either 37-year-old for an economical price to help stabilize the back of their rotation.
Considering that the Milwaukee Brewers were able to land All-Star hurler Jose Quintana with a one-year, $4 million contract, the market for aging veteran pitchers would favor the Yankees' payroll flexibility, allowing them to acquire Gibson or Lynn for next-to-nothing.
It's possible the Yankees will ride out the storm and wait for this summer's trade deadline to bolster their rotation. Still, Gibson and Lynn are cheap and reliable options worth pursuing.
