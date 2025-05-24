Red-Hot Cardinals All-Star Gave St. Louis Fans Major Scare
The St. Louis Cardinals took down the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, but had to do so without the services of one of their biggest stars.
Shortly before the game on Friday night, Cardinals slugger Willson Contreras was scratched from the showdown due to back spasms. MLB.com’s John Denton shared the news on social media.
"Cardinals 1B Willson Contreras was scratched from tonight's lineup because of back spasms, per the club," Denton shared.
It wasn't initially shared how much time Contreras would have to miss, if any. It was shared by MLB.com that it was a move for precautionary reasons and that he was initially listed as day-to-day.
"Latest Injuries," MLB.com shared. "1B Willson Contreras. Injury: Back spasms. Expected return: TBD. Status: Was in the original starting lineup at first base and hitting cleanup, but was scratched before the game as a precautionary measure, per the club. Listed as day to day. (Updated: May 23)."
Contreras had an ice-cold start to the season but has looked like a completely different player over the last month or so. Since April 18th, Contreras is slashing .321/.412/.509 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 31 games played.
It's not a coincidence that right when Contreras' bat got going, the Cardinals started racking up wins left and right. This is something to monitor, but as of writing doesn't seem to be too concerning. It was a scare when he was scratched, but things seem like they will be okay.
