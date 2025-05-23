Ex-Cardinals, Yankees Star Revealed What Led To Retirement
Recently, there was some pretty big news involving a former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite.
Former Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter announced a little under two weeks ago that he was hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. Carpenter announced that he is retiring from Major League Baseball on May 14th.
Carpenter joined "Foul Territory" this week to discuss the decision and shared how he knew that now was the time to retire.
"As far as why and the reasoning, I think that road came came to an end," Carpenter said. "I was fortunate enough to play for a long time and now the focus is on my family. I have two little ones at home. A third grade girl and a first grade son. I'm coaching both of their sports and just really enjoying it. I'm not sure exactly what's next and what's in store, but certainly some quality family time is on the horizon."
The Cardinals brought Carpenter back to town in 2024 and he was an important voice in the clubhouse and bench bat. Carpenter was selected in the 13th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by St. Louis and began his big leageu career in 2011. It was a long road for Carpenter in the big leagues. The three-time All-Star had a great 14-year big league career, including 12 seasons in St. Louis. What a career it was for the former Cardinals star.
