Red Sox Reportedly 'Definitely Interested' In Re-Signing Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover
The St. Louis Cardinals offense was the team's Achilles' heel this season and the front office must find a way to bolster the lineup this winter.
Re-signing five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt won't be enough for the Cardinals to have a different outcome in 2025. Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. will likely need to dig deep into his pockets this offseason to retool a lackluster St. Louis offense.
Sadly, a former Cardinals slugger who could be a logical option this winter might be off the table after the latest development shows that the Boston Red Sox could re-sign him.
"(Craig) Breslow (Red Sox chief baseball officer) praised Tyler O’Neill’s contributions and said he’s 'definitely interested in having some of those conversations' about a potential return for the free agent to be," as transcribed by The Boston Globe's Alex Speier on Wednesday.
O'Neill is batting .240 with 49 extra-base hits including 31 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .847 OPS in 112 games played for Boston this season.
After having somewhat of a falling out with the Cardinals last season, O'Neill was traded to the Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson, who is now in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system and Victor Santos, who has been subpar with Triple-A Memphis.
Despite having a resurgence at the plate this season, O'Neill is injury-prone. It would be risky for the Cardinals to spend potentially $20 million per year on a player who will only play 3/4 of the season.
Although it would be great to have a player capable of smashing 30 home runs a season on the Cardinals roster, O'Neill's price tag likely would be too high for St. Louis' comfortability level at spending this winter.
