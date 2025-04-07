Inside The Cardinals

Rival Exec Thought Cardinals 'Would Do More' To Rebuild Over Uneventful Offseason

St. Louis is in an awkward limbo state

Nate Hagerty

Feb 12, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak takes questions from the media on the day pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are in an awkward limbo state between competing and rebuilding after enduring one of their quietest offseasons in franchise history.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced plans last fall to begin an organizational reset to help the club regain its footing.

Sadly, Mozeliak's plans to rebuild over the offseason didn't pan out as expected, leaving Cardinals fans and one rival executive stunned with where the 11-time World Series champions stand.

"'I thought they would do more,' said one rival executive who didn't have trade discussions with the Cardinals," as transcribed by ESPN's Jess Rogers on Sunday when debating whether the Cardinals are rebuilding or trying to win now. "'I'm interested to see how things play out. No-trade clauses are tricky.'"

Rogers gave no further hints as to which rival executive commented regarding the Cardinals' stagnant offseason. However, several franchises can be ruled out, such as the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and likely, the New York Yankees -- places superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado could've been moved to.

Failing to trade Arenado this offseason was Mozeliak's biggest mistake. The Cardinals' baseball boss claimed that moving the 10-time Gold Glove defender was the franchise's top priority over the winter but due to Nado's poor 2024 performance and expensive remaining salary, St. Louis couldn't find an acceptable landing destination for the five-time Silver Slugger, whose full no-trade clause requirements limited Mo's options for a deal.

Despite being swept by the Red Sox over this past weekend, the Cardinals have played well to start 2025 and they look much more competitive than in 2024. Even though St. Louis' roster hasn't changed much from last season, it's possible this year could be different.

The Major League Baseball season is long with many peaks and valleys but through nine games, the Cardinals have a 4-5 record and sit 1.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. It'll be interesting to see if St. Louis can pull off an improbable division-title victory this year.

