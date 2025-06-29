Shocking Trade Buzz Links Cardinals To Cy Young Winning Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals despertaley need to find a star at some point in the near future. They have some talent on the roster, but they're really lacking a true ace or a true superstar to lead the team.
Players like Iván Herrera and Masyn Winn could eventually turn into stars, but they're not the caliber of player that could headline a World Series champion.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could target Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in free agency when he lands there after the 2026 season.
"At this point, a star on either the pitching staff or position player group would be welcome. The club appears to be set in the infield, but they could use a superstar outfielder or starting pitcher," Gauvain wrote. "Where could one be found?
"Left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is a free agent after the 2026 season. Would the DeWitt family and Chaim Bloom be comfortable shelling out $400 million to Skubal over eight or ten years? Probably not, but that's the type of money the organization will have to pay to get a true ace in the rotation."
The Cardinals might be labeled a "darkhorse landing spot" for somebody like Skubal, but there's really no chance they can land him. It simply doesn't make sense.
The Cardinals will have no chance at contending with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox when it comes to the eventual Skubal sweepstakes.
Obviously, the Tigers are also a suitor for Skubal. They could even look to re-sign him to a new contract in the next year before he lands in free agency. It's a bit too quick to jump the gun on a potential free agency fit like this.