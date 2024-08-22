Cardinals 'Shouldn't Shy Away' From Utilizing Young Hurler To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals active roster is jam-packed and there isn't much room for prospects who won't have an impact to be called up at this point in the season.
Recently promoted slugger Luken Baker is a perfect example -- he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to help improve the lineup's production against left-handed pitchers. In his first at-bat since the promotion, he belted a two-run home run that helped St. Louis tie a crucial three-game series against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cardinals need more of that -- a hungry competitor ready to rise to the occasion. That said, St. Louis should consider recalling a young hurler who could make an impact.
"If and when St. Louis has another rotation opening in September, it shouldn’t shy away from turning back to (Michael) McGreevy, who showed six different pitch types in that first outing and has a long history of throwing strikes," MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra wrote Thursday when analyzing one prospect from every organization who could be impactful.
McGreevy made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals on July 31 against the Texas Rangers. He gave up one earned run on five hits, three strikeouts and one walk in seven innings pitched.
The 24-year-old was impressive in his first outing as a major league pitcher. McGreevy was confident and showed great command but was sent back to the minors to continue developing.
The right-handed pitcher has logged a 5-8 record with a 4.32 ERA, 110-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .263 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 127 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis this season.
With the Cardinals already being down two pitchers in the rotation -- Lance Lynn and Steven Matz -- there's a chance St. Louis might have to turn to their farm system for help over these final 36 games of the season.
If a rotation vacancy opens, turning to McGreevy might be the right move. Sure, he has only proven himself in one outing but at this point, the Cardinals are desperate for solutions and he might just be one.
