Yankees All-Star Pitcher Fits As Potential Cardinals Waiver Addition
FanSided's Robert Murray recently suggested the New York Yankees could waive struggling closer Devin Williams this year. This would be quite the shocking move as the righty has been one of the better pitchers in baseball for the last five years before running into a buzzsaw in the Bronx.
"Williams has been a disaster of epic proportions in the Bronx and seems very likely to be a one-and-done," Murray wrote. "He was acquired to be a dominant, difference-making presence in the ninth inning. Instead, he’s recorded a 5.60 ERA and been in and out of the closer role.
"A change of scenery is definitely needed in the offseason, and considering his struggles and the number of high-end relievers on the roster, I wonder if the Yanks could consider putting Williams on waivers. Again, just my speculation. It’s not something I’ve heard. But his stint in the Bronx has been so bad that I wonder if it’s a possibility they could consider."
The Yankees and their fan base have really struggled with Williams' inconsistency during this campaign. This is where the idea to waive him comes from. But, at the end of the day, it doesn't make sense for the Yankees to release him at this point.
However, since the idea is making its rounds throughout the baseball world, it's important to look at potential landing spots. The St. Louis Cardinals would be the perfect answer to Williams' prayers.
Cardinals are perfect landing spot if Yankees waive Devin Williams
The Cardinals aren't a World Series favorite this season, but that doesn't mean they would need to be out of the Williams sweepstakes if he's waived. In fact, the fact that the Cardinals are still a handful of games out of the third wild card slot makes them the perfect landing spot for Williams.
The Cardinals have an outside shot at the postseason and adding Williams would come with no risks. They'd be on the hook for the rest of his contract, but that's not an issue with their payroll. Adding Williams would give the Cardinals a replacement for Ryan Helsley for the last few weeks of the season. It would also allow St. Louis to get comfortable with the closer in the event it wants to sign him in free agency.
Either way, this idea wouldn't hurt the Cardinals at all. If he lands on waivers, they would be smart to claim him.
