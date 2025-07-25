Yankees Trade? Why Cardinals Should Target Breakout Prospect In Deadline Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline, while the New York Yankees seem destined to be aggressive buyers. These two sides fit perfectly as trade partners this season. It seems like it's only a matter of time before the rumors begin heating up.
At one point, the Yankees made sense as a trade fit for Nolan Arenado, but with his no-trade clause and struggles at the plate, this one's out the window. Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Sonny Gray all made sense for the Bronx Bombers earlier in the year, but because of struggles and Gray's no-trade clause, these three seem off the table, too.
But closer Ryan Helsley, utility man Brendan Donovan, reliever Steven Matz and reliever Phil Maton all make sense as trade fits for the Yankees.
If the Cardinals are going to trade any of these players to the Yankees, they need to target a star in return. The most popular name in the Yankees' farm system is massive slugger Spencer Jones.
Jones has homered 13 times in his last 19 games at Triple-A, including a three-homer night on Thursday. But he's seemingly blocked in New York. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez all sit ahead of Jones on the outfield and designated hitter depth chart. That could make him expendable in a deal for Donovan or Helsley.
Helsley is the more reasonable player to be traded. He's on an expiring contract, and the Yankees could use another bullpen arm. If the Cardinals could net Jones plus another talented prospect, trading Helsley to the Yankees would make a lot of sense.
Donovan is a bit of a long shot to be traded, for good reason, but if the Yankees are willing to overpay and include Jones, the Cardinals would be forced to listen to trade offers.
