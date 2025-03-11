Yankees Urged To Trade For Cardinals Hurler With Shockingly Economical Price Tag
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to shed payroll through the trade market this winter but perhaps a deal with the New York Yankees could soon occur.
The devastating announcement Monday night of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John surgery has left a significant hole in the Bronx Bombers' pitching staff.
Fortunately for the Yankees, the Cardinals have a logical trade option as they search for ways to mitigate the effects of losing Cole at the front of their rotation.
"The Yankees hope to get 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil back in a few months, but between him and Cole, their rotation has gone from the best in the league to somewhere between suspect and solid," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Monday night. "Erick Fedde, with the Cardinals, and old friend Jordan Montgomery might even be worth a phone call," Heyman continued.
Fedde logged a 9-9 record with a 3.30 ERA, 154-to-52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .233 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP throughout 177 1/3 innings pitched, during which he pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals last season.
Considering that the Yankees have a crippled rotation but aren't looking to add much more to the payroll to boost their pitching staff, they would be foolish not to consider trading for Fedde.
The 32-year-old will earn $7.5 million this season. For a veteran hurler rebounding off his career-best campaign in 2024, it's safe to say Fedde is worth more than his price tag suggests.
The Cardinals are looking to rebuild, so they'd likely request a top prospect or two from the Yankees in exchange for Fedde. With the Bronx Bombers desperate to boost their rotation, a deal for the Cardinals veteran makes sense.
