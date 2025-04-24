Cardinals Receive Encouraging Injury Update From Pitching Phenom
The St. Louis Cardinals are relying on their next generation of top prospects to return a winning culture to the best fans in baseball.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals' player development system has fallen behind the curve, resulting in delayed breakout seasons from several former top prospects, such as Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman.
A recent injury from one of St. Louis' most valuable top prospects had the franchise worried but fortunately, it sounds as if the young hurler is making progress on his road to recovery.
"(Quinn) Mathews (shoulder) will resume a throwing program Wednesday or Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports," CBS Sports' RotoWire Staff announced Wednesday morning. "The top prospect was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis last week with mild left shoulder soreness, an issue Mathews believes arose because his mechanics got out of whack. He's been doing resistance-band and weighted plyometric ball work and the resumption of a throwing program is imminent. It's not clear when Mathews might be ready to rejoin the Memphis rotation."
Matthews dominated throughout his first professional season last year, logging an impressive 202-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio but has struggled mightily in 2025.
The 24-year-old has posted a 0-2 record with a 6.10 ERA, 7-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .282 batting average against and a 2.52 WHIP in 10 1/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis this season.
Hopefully, Matthews' mechanic issues will soon be resolved as the fate of the Cardinals' future rotation depends on him -- St. Louis' No. 2 top prospect.
