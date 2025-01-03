Cardinals Top Prospect Predicted To Win NL Rookie Of The Year Next Season
The St. Louis Cardinals have given their fans little to look forward to after missing the playoffs by a long shot in the two previous seasons.
With the Cardinals rebuilding, it could be another few years before they can legitimately compete for a playoff spot. However, St. Louis fans have plenty to look forward to in 2025.
For instance, a Cardinals top prospect was first among predictions for who will be crowned National League Rookie of the Year next season.
"Sticking with a theme in this piece and not going with obvious answers, I’ll stray from (Washington) Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews, who is MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect, even though I do think he’s going to bust loose this year," MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince wrote Tuesday when discussing who he predicts will win NL ROTY in 2025. "It seems the stage is set for (Thomas) Saggese to have a big 2025. He already got his big league debut out of the way in September, then went on to rake in the Arizona Fall League. The Cardinals are obviously trying to move Nolan Arenado in the trade market, and that would open the door to an everyday opportunity for the 22-year-old Saggese, whose bat-to-ball skills should translate and who could man second base if Brendan Donovan shifts over to third."
Saggese batted .204 with three extra-base hits including one home run, four RBIs and a .556 OPS in 18 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 22-year-old was acquired in the Jordan Montgomery exchange with the Texas Rangers from the 2023 trade deadline. Since joining the Cardinals organization, Saggese has spent most of his time putting in work with Triple-A Memphis.
The Cardinals 4th top prospect batted .253 with 46 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 67 RBIs and a .751 OPS in 125 games played for Triple-A Memphis this year.
With Nolan Gorman's future at second base murky after being demoted toward the end of 2024, it wouldn't be shocking to see Saggese assume a starting position next year.
More MLB: Tigers, Guardians 'Have Inquired About' Trading For Pair Of Cardinals Hurlers