Cardinals Top Prospect Shines In MLB Debut; Offense Looks Rejuvenated Post-Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are having the best week of their season after bolstering the roster at the trade deadline and winning back-to-back games.
The team got the job done against the Texas Rangers in Tuesday night's 8-1 victory where St. Louis' newest slugger clobbered a grand slam just a day after reuniting with his former club.
The fun didn't stop there after Wednesday's 10-1 win against Texas, in which a top prospect earned his Major League Baseball debut and gave it his all.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, who was promoted earlier in the day, sealed his first big league victory as a starting pitcher in Wednesday's victory against the Rangers.
McGreevy pitched seven innings, giving up five hits and one earned run. He also walked one and struck out three. The young pitcher looked confident and in control throughout his first major league outing.
The No. 15 Cardinals top prospect was promoted after veteran Lance Lynn suffered a knee injury in Tuesday's win against the Rangers -- ultimately being placed on the 15-day injured list to allow his inflamed knee to rest.
For the second straight game, the Cardinals' offense was electric. The lineup combined for 14 hits and played small ball exceptionally well -- scoring 10 runs without hitting any home runs.
Ever since St. Louis reunited with Tommy Pham, the offense has looked powerful. Granted, it's only been two games but it might be safe to say Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made the right move, demanding he be part of the Erick Fedde deal as well.
