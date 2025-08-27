4 Cubs Players Who Are The Key To The Team's Bright Future

Where is the team without the second half performances from Matt Shaw & Cade Horton?



Shaw:

.298 AVG | .343 OBP | .691 SLG

6.9 BB% | 18.6 K% | 181 wRC+



Horton:

7 GS

37.0 IP | 0.49 ERA | 0.78 WHIP

24.8 K% | 8.0 BB% pic.twitter.com/6FNoK85iQt