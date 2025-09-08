Cubs vs Braves Preview (09/08/25): Game Time, Pitchers How to Watch, Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs will wrap up their season series with the Atlanta Braves when they start a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday at Truist Park.
The two teams played each other last week at Wrigley Field, with the Cubs taking two out of three contests. The Braves (64-79) just lost two out of three games to the Seattle Mariners, including an 18-2 blowout loss on Sunday.
The Cubs (81-62) are inching closer to a National League wild card playoff berth after Sunday’s game with the Washington Nationals. The game marked the official Cubs Hall of Fame induction for Sammy Sosa and Derrek Lee, as the pair received their blue Cubs Hall of Fame jackets in a pre-game ceremony.
The Cubs will get a day off on Thursday to travel back to Chicago before they start a three-game Interleague series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Rays are in the thick of the American League Wild Card picture.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 8
Game Time: 6:15 p.m. CT / 7:15 p.m. ET
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Braves)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves)
Where: Truist Park, Atlanta (Cobb County, Ga.)
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (9-6, 3.15)
Imanaga pitched in the last series with Atlanta and claimed a victory. He went six innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. He struck out two and walked one. In his last seven starts he is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA, with 42 strikeouts and six walks in 45 innings. He can pass 100 strikeouts for the season with three on Monday. He’s allowing batters to hit .205 against him, which is on pace to be 20 points better than a season ago as a rookie.
Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (6-9, 5.54)
Elder also pitched against the Cubs last week and claimed the only Braves victory in the series. He went seven innings, giving up four hits and no earned runs or walks. He struck out six. He’s pitched at least six innings in each of his last three starts. In his last seven starts he is 2-2 with a 4.06 ERA, with 32 strikeouts and 12 walks in 44.1 innings. He gives up a lot of contact. Batters are hitting .272 against him and he has a 1.43 WHIP going into the game.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon is expected to make a start with the Cubs this week.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka will make a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Brasier has made two rehab appearances at Iowa in a three-day span ending on Sunday.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): The Cubs are still hopeful Amaya can join them by the end of the regular season even after a setback in his recovery.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
