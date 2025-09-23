Cubs Veteran Free Agent Was in the Mix For A Spot On The MLB All-Breakout Team
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people with how they operated this offseason after acquiring star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Knowing they were guaranteed to have him on the roster for only one season, many people expected more urgency to be shown. Upgrading other areas of the roster, along with adding him, made a lot of sense. Going all-in in 2025, not knowing what the future held, is something the fan base would have loved to see.
Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Instead of spending more money, the Cubs actually had a lower payroll entering the 2025 campaign than they did in 2024. It was a head-scratching decision, but some of the moves they made have panned out wonderfully.
Carson Kelly Has Provided Cubs With Incredible Value
Arguably, the shrewdest was signing catcher Carson Kelly. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal, and he has proved to be one of the best free agent signings of the offseason. He has provided the team with a ton of value both with the bat and defensively.
It should come as no surprise that Kelly was in the running for a spot on the MLB All-Breakout Team put together by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report. He was one of three honorable mentions at the catcher spot.
Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers and Tyler Heineman of the Toronto Blue Jays were the other two. Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies earned the starting spot.
That is some good company that Kelly finds himself with. Several catchers performed incredibly well this year, and to land on even the honorable mention list is an achievement in itself. He has put together the most productive season of his career, earning the recognition.
MORE: Cubs' Struggling Slugger Hasn't Had A Hit For A Month
Carson Kelly Putting Together Career Season
Kelly has produced a .255/.339/.442 slash line with an OPS+ of 125. He has hit 17 home runs and 13 doubles with 50 RBI in 107 games and 404 plate appearances. With Miguel Amaya unable to avoid untimely injuries this year, the emergence of Kelly has meant even more.
In addition to the excellent performance with the bat, his defense behind the plate has been excellent. For the second consecutive year, he has a positive Fielding Run Value. His +4 is in the 78th percentile. His catcher-specific defensive metrics are also very solid across the board.
Providing that kind of value has been a huge bonus to Chicago. And given the contract that he is one, his inclusion as a potential member of the All-Breakout Team made all the sense in the world.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Former Cubs World Series Hero Reportedly Set to Retire After Season Ends
Cubs Predicted To Move On From Frustrating Former First Round Pick In Offseason
Thoughts On Cubs Series Loss To The Reds As September Winds Down
Cubs Projected Not To Re-Sign Back Significant Trade Deadline Acquisition