Former Cubs World Series Hero Reportedly Set to Retire After Season Ends
The Chicago Cubs have seen some legendary faces come and go over the years, especially from their 2016 World Series run. As time goes on, more and more of those faces are going to be stepping away from the game, and a major one is set to do so after the season ends.
According to a report from Bob Nightengale, Cubs World Series champion and former star pitcher Kyle Hendricks is going to retire after regular season ends for the Los Angeles Angels.
Hendricks signed a one-year contract last offseason with the Angels after spending 11 years in Chicago, and Los Angeles will be the only other MLB team he's played for during his outstanding career.
Hendricks Has Had Rough Year for Angels
Though two of the last three starts for the 35-year-old have seen him turn back the clock and toss seven scoreless innings, it's been a tough season overall. Ironically, it may have been the worst start of Hendricks' 2025 campaign sandwiched between the brilliant showings in which he allowed 10 hits and nine earned runs over 3.1 innings.
Making 30 starts this season, Hendricks has posted a 4.79 ERA with an impressive 1.284 WHIP and shown some flashes of brilliance with a 1.6 bWAR after 159.2 innings pitched. Though 'The Professor' has occasionally shown the old version of himself, he certainly has not been the same guy the last couple of years.
Hendricks had a 5.92 ERA over his 29 appearances for the Cubs in 2024 during what of course wound up being his last season in Chicago, but fans will remember the decade of production rather than just one negative year.
Hendricks is a Cubs Legend in Every Sense
During Chicago's triumphant 2016 World Series campaign, it's no coincidence that Hendricks had the best season of his career. With a 2.13 ERA, 0.979 WHIP and a record of 16-8, he was not only one of the team's most important pitchers, he was one of the best in baseball.
Over two starts and 12.2 innings in the 2016 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he posted a 0.71 ERA before putting up a 1.00 ERA over two World Series starts as well.
With 270 starts for the Cubs and 97 wins, Hendricks had a career 3.68 ERA in Chicago with a 1.180 WHIP and almost 1,300 strikeouts in over 1,500 innings. But it was more than just his contributions on the field which make him a team legend, it was the way he carried himself in the clubhouse and with the fans as well that made him so beloved.
Seeing him get his moment last September at Wrigley Field was phenomenal, but now that Hendricks is actually going to be done pitching, perhaps he can return for a more formal ceremony and potentially even retiring with the team.
If this really is it for Hendricks, the city of Chicago will continue to salute him and would love to welcome him back with open arms to say one final goodbye.
