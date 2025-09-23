Cubs Starting Rotation Offers Silver Lining Despite Series Sweep By Reds
The Chicago Cubs just had a brutal ending to their last road trip of the regular season. They were in a four-game stretch against the Cincinnati Reds which they not just lost, but were swept, which included a pair of shutouts.
With a series loss like that it is hard to look at the positives, but the starting rotation showed a little bit of hope. There is serious concern as the postseason draws closer as to what the pitching staff is going to look like. Unless the player is named Cade Horton there has been serious, so anytime a starting pitcher looks good, it is something to celebrate.
Now, Shota Imanaga was surprisingly not one of the two that had a good outing this series and he remains a concern going into October. Imanaga was the game two starter who allowed three homers in four innings before Craig Counsell decided his time was up on the mound. It was actually Colin Rea and Jameson Taillon who had outstanding outings.
Rea and Taillon against the Reds
Both Rea and Taillon's starts ended in losses, but that cannot be accounted to their performance, but a lack of offensive production. Their two games were the two times that the Cubs put up a big goose egg on the score board.
Rea's start came in the opener where he was not only able to finish seven full innings, but had eleven strikeouts to compliment a single earned run. This was easily his best start of the year as he has been streaky in his first year with the club.
MORE: Cubs' Struggling Slugger Hasn't Had A Hit For A Month
Taillon has been missed for a good portion of the second half. He has fallen victim to the injured list this year, but it is good to have him back and looking like this as October creeps up.
Taillon was also able to stay on the mound for seven full innings of his own, and even though he didn't have quite the strikeout number (four), he only allowed one earned run as well.
The Cubs need as much positive news from their pitching staff as they can get. Matthew Boyd and Imanaga have not looked like game one starters and as September is almost over there needs to be a better game plan when the postseason starts.
As much as the team would want, Horton cannot pitch every game. It will be crucial for Taillon and Rea step up in order for the Cubs to have a deep run.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
How To Watch Mets at Cubs (9/23/25): Start Time, Pitchers, TV Channel & Streaming Options
Cubs Veteran Free Agent Was in the Mix For A Spot On The MLB All-Breakout Team
Former Cubs World Series Hero Reportedly Set to Retire After Season Ends
Cubs Predicted To Move On From Frustrating Former First Round Pick In Offseason