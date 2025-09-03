Cubs' Kyle Tucker Leaves Game In Seventh Inning Against The Atlanta Braves
The bright side of tonight's game with the Atlanta Braves- the Chicago Cubs secured back-to-back series victories. The bad news? Kyle Tucker left the game early (seventh inning) with tightness in his left calf per Cubs insider Maddie Lee.
Following the initial news, manager Craig Counsell announced the team will sit Tucker tomorrow and with the Cubs off on Thursday, reevaluate his condition on Friday.
Until it is time to worry, let's not. Tucker did more than contribute to their 4-3 victory tonight, and he looked like himself, a slugger. Tucker was easily the player of the game as he went two-for-three with a homer and three RBI.
Tucker got the Cubs on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a three-run homer against Joey Wentz. He launched a 381 footer to put Chicago up 3-0 with two strikes on the board (one out).
No scoring from either team happened after the top of the fifth inning, so the Cubs' weren't under the gun to get the win. Once they took the lead on Tucker's homer, they never looked back.
The Cubs are heading into arguably their easiest stretch of the season. Not only do they not face a team over .500 for 15-games straight, the next .500 team they face is the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds barely sit over .500 and have been mediocre all season. Chicago has a chance to make a run at the NL Central and if nothing else solidify themselves as the top wild card in the National League.
More updates will come in regards to Kyle Tucker and hopefully he won't miss any additional time after tomorrow.
