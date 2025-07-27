Cubs Considering Putting Together Trade Package for Atlanta Braves Star
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be busy ahead of the trade deadline.
After a magical first half of the season where they looked like one of the premier teams in Major League Baseball, they have come back down to earth a bit and are in a fight for supremacy in the NL Central.
More News: Cubs Release Positive Injury Updates on Pair of Important Pitchers
Starting pitching and bullpen arms seem to be where most of the focus will be by the front office, and according to The Athletic (subscription required), the Cubs have a specific player in mind when it comes to a reliever target.
"Raisel Iglesias is not having his finest season with the Atlanta Braves, but he is one of several options under consideration, due to his long history of success, as well as his reputation for being a positive clubhouse presence," reported Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney.
To say the right-hander is struggling this year would be an understatement.
He's posted a 5.09 ERA across his 43 outings, a far cry from what he did last season when he had a 1.95 ERA in 66 appearances.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Closely Monitoring Guardians Star Closer at Trade Deadline
Chicago could view him as a buy-low candidate, though.
The fact he's only one year removed from that incredible campaign where he was more than double the league average in terms of ERA+ could be enough for them to take a chance on him as a rental.
The insiders also added that the Cubs "are actively searching for late-inning relievers who could work in front of Daniel Palencia or help share the workload with the young closer," which would be exactly what Raisel Iglesias would provide.
More News: Cubs Predicted to Acquire All-Star Pitcher From Royals at MLB Trade Deadline
This will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days.
All signs are pointing to the Atlanta Braves selling off some pieces who are on expiring deals, and even though the veteran right-hander is making $16 million this season, the prospect capital to acquire him shouldn't be too severe based on his performance and rental status, which could cause Chicago to make a play and acquire him.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.