Blockbuster Chicago Cubs Trade Proposal Sends Unwanted Star to New York Mets
The Chicago Cubs are going to spend all offseason trying to trade one of their star players, and it doesn't look like it would take much for another team to get him out of town.
Cody Bellinger threw the Cubs' plans for a loop after he decided to pick up his $27.5 million player option for the coming campaign.
Most people expected the slugger to opt out and hit free agency, allowing the two sides to part ways easily.
Now, Chicago will try to get someone else to foot the bill and pick up some players in the meantime.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with an intriguing idea that would see the Cubs send Bellinger and some cash to the New York Mets in exchange for prospects Blade Tidwell and Marco Vargas.
It isn't that Bellinger is awful, he is just not the player that Chicago needs out of a contract of that size.
He is coming off of a year in which he posted just a .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 home runs and 78 RBI. He also has missed 30-plus games in each of the last two seasons since joining the team.
The Cubs would rather pay that money to another player who will be more reliable both at the plate and just being able to suit up.
The former MVP has certainly helped himself out since his awful play over the last few years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it clearly hasn't been enough that he wants to test free agency again.
A deal like this would be a win-win.
The Mets get a good player for a lessened contract, and the Cubs get two intriguing prospects, one that could contribute next season.
Tidwell is a near-MLB ready pitching prospect who has a mid-90s fastball and a breaking ball mix.
Right now, New York is trying to figure out if he is going to be a inning-eating starter for the backend of a rotation, or someone who could come out of the bullpen.
Chicago could use either.
They will need to cut down on his walks first, though.
Vargas is an infield prospect known for his bat, but that took a step back last year. He has a career .273/.412/.374 slash line. He doesn't strike out much and has some base-running potential.
It'll be a few years before he can jump to the Majors, but he has a profile that could actually be perfectly timed for the current Cubs roster construction.