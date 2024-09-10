Chicago Cubs Former MVP Predicted To Sign With New York Mets in Offseason
The Chicago Cubs' offense has been an issue throughout the entire campaign, which is mostly why they're five games out of the National League Wild Card with less than a month left in the regular season.
Things could get much worse with the potential of losing Cody Bellinger in the offseason. Bellinger has dealt with a few injuries throughout the year and hasn't been as good as in 2023, but he's still been a big help to this lineup.
He's slashing .263/.324/.420 with 15 home runs and an OPS+ of 108. His 15 home runs would be the fewest he's hit in a season where he's played in more than 95 games.
His lack of power numbers shows exactly why the Cubs have struggled. While a home run or bust approach doesn't always work in a team's favor, their lack of ability to hit home runs and extra-base hits is a concern. They rank in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in OPS, and it's been evident throughout the year that it's been an issue.
Losing Ballinger wouldn't fix any of those issues. However, there's a real possibility he won't end up back in Chicago.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report expects that to be the case. He predicted Opening Day lineups in 2025, which included Bellinger on the New York Mets.
"The Mets are expected to make a run at Juan Soto in free agency, but if they miss out on signing him, Cody Bellinger could be a logical fallback plan. That is, of course, if he opts out of the final two years of his current contract with the Chicago Cubs for another run at free agency."
If Bellinger wants as much money as possible, the Mets would be the logical landing spot. Their owner, Steve Cohen, has indicated throughout the past 18 months that he plans to build the best team he possibly can. He's shown in the past that he isn't afraid to spend money, which doesn't help the Cubs.
If Bellinger does return, Chicago would have to pay him a big chunk of change. With a lineup that's struggled as much as it has, one could argue that they could get two players for the price of him, so allowing him to walk might not be the worst scenario.
It's a tough situation because of the offense's poor performance, but the front office certainly has to consider it. If not, a team like New York would appreciate his services.