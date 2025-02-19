Chicago Cubs Ace, Newly-Acquired Slugger Predicted To Be All-Stars This Year
The Chicago Cubs had just one All-Star last year, but could have a bigger presence this time around.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently put together his predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star rosters and had two Cubs making it.
Kyle Tucker, the massive addition of this offseason, is the most obvious pick on this roster to play in the Midsummer Classic. He is the best player they have had in a while, and it would be a disappointment for him not to make it, especially after all they gave up to bring him in for what could be just one season.
There is no reason to expect anything but All-Star production from Tucker, though.
He has made it the past three years and is coming off of his best performing campaign even if it was cut short by injuries.
The now 28-year-old started the season out at what could have been an MVP level. Though he missed over half the campaign, he played at an even higher level when he came back.
Justin Steele was the only other Chicago player picked to make it.
He made his one-and-only All-Star appearance back in 2023.
Steele wasn't much worse last year. He actually playing at a near-identical level. But It was injuries that kept him from All-Star status.
The 29-year-old ended last season on a high note when he posted a 2.16 ERA over his final seven starts. That momentum will ideally carry over to this upcoming campaign.
Shota Imanaga, the other Cubs ace, was the player who made it for the team last season. After his red-hot start to his time in America, it would have been nearly impossible to keep him out.
There has been a constant worry with Imanaga that MLB hitters would figure him out, but he has continued to do a good job of bouncing back from poor performances and proved that he still had it in him down the stretch.
It would seem foolish to count him out from a potential second straight All-Star nod. He finished the year out with a great 2.86 ERA over his final 15 games.
Cody Bellinger, whom Chicago traded to the New York Yankees this offseason, was predicted to earn a spot in All-Star weekend with his new team.
It would be Bellinger's first nod since 2019, so it is a fairly risky prediciton.
He will need to perform at a much higher level than he ended his Cubs career at if he wants to make it back.