Chicago Cubs Ace Will Likely Face Countryman in Japan Series Against Dodgers
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell jokingly said last week that was “required” to start Shota Imanaga in Japan next month in the Japan Series.
He hasn’t determined when his 31-year-old will pitch in the two-games series. But, he will likely be facing one of his Japanese countrymen when the series is played on March 18-19.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about his pitching plans for the series. He already ruled out Shohei Ohtani in November and continues to stand by that.
Not only is Ohtani continuing his build-up from Tommy John surgery but he also had shoulder surgery on an injury he suffered while sliding into second base in the World Series.
Roberts was talking with MLB Network’s Hot Stove show and revealed the Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the ball on opening day.
As for the second game, Roberts was less declarative, but did say that rookie phenom Roki Sasaki would pitch in some form in that game.
“The expectation for both those guys to pitch is real. But you never know,” Roberts said. “Things can certainly change. But at the outset, that’s our anticipation, yeah.”
Naturally, the Dodgers are more than a month from the series so many variables can change that.
Yamamoto made his MLB debut last season after signing a 12-year, $325 million deal. He went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 18 starts, as he struck out 105 and walked 22 in 90 innings. He missed two months of the season with triceps tightness.
As for Sasaki, he was signed by the Dodgers this offseason through the international signing process since he didn’t qualify for the free-agent posting process that Yamamoto went through. That allowed everyone in MLB to make a pitch to Sasaki, but he chose the Dodgers.
While he signed a contract with a value on the level of a No. 1 overall draft pick, he is expected to make the Dodgers’ rotation this season.
As for Imanaga, he’s about to start his second MLB season. He went 15-3 last season with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts, with 174 strikeouts and 28 walks in 173.1 innings. He was an All-Star, finished fourth in NL rookie of the year voting and fifth in NL cy young voting.
After Chicago returns to Arizona to resume spring training, they’ll continue the regular season with a four-game set at Arizona from March 27-30 before heading to Sacramento for the three-game series with the Athletics.
The Cubs don’t play a game at Wrigley Field until April 4 when they host San Diego.