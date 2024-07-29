Chicago Cubs Activate Superstar Slugger Ahead of Matchup Against Reds
Just a few days ago, all signs pointed to the Chicago Cubs becoming sellers at the trade deadline.
Although the front office didn't come out and flat out say they were going to start shipping out pieces, the general sentiment was they would start bringing in future assets like they have done in the past when it looked like they weren't going to make the playoffs.
Instead, the complete opposite has happened so far.
They made a shocking trade for Isaac Paredes, landing their third baseman of the future. They also landed another bullpen arm, something this team has desperately needed throughout the campaign.
Maybe the front office believes this group can actually get hot and compete for a Wild Card spot to close out the year. Even though they are five games back entering Monday's slate, stranger things have happened than for this group full of solid starting pitchers and capable batters to make a run.
If that's their mindset, then they are getting Cody Bellinger back at the right time.
After being sidelined on the 10-day injured list since July 11 with a broken finger in his left hand, the star slugger has officially been activated on Monday ahead of their matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.
While Bellinger hasn't had the same type of season he had in 2023 when won the NL Comeback Player of the Year award by slashing .269/.331/.410 with 26 homers, 97 RBI and an OPS+ of 136, he's still an important part of this lineup.
Having him back in the mix at both the plate and in the field is a huge boost to this group.
The Cubs have shown some life in July and are hoping that can carry over into the final months of the year as they attempt to earn a Wild Card spot.