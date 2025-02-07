New Report Indicates Chicago Cubs May Have Trouble Signing Alex Bregman
The Chicago Cubs have surprised their fans by being actively involved in the free agency negotiations of Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
Nearing the middle of February, Bregman remains available on the open market and the Cubs have found a way to stay in the conversation despite the high price tag. Last week, reports emerged saying Chicago was only going to be interested in a shorter term deal containing opt outs, similar to the type of contract they signed Cody Bellinger to last year.
With Bregman not having any interest, it seemingly removed the Cubs from the conversation.
However, one week later, the noise surrounding the two-time All-Star and the team has only increased, leading many to believe Chicago is one of the final suitors and may have compromised at least slightly from a hard stance on a two or three-year opt out type deal.
Though it doesn't sound any more encouraging on Thursday that Bregman would be willing to come down slightly from what he was initially seeking according to a new report from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, who says there's still no interest from his camp in a short term deal and he is still seeking a six or seven-year deal.
At this late juncture, it seems safe to say there's one of two things happening in these negotiations. Either nobody is willing to offer Bregman the kind of length on a contract he's looking for, or the only teams who are willing are places where he doesn't want to play.
It's entirely possible Chicago is Bregman's top choice of the teams remaining, but the Cubs are simply not willing to even approach that length.
Frankly, if that is the case, it's probably wise on the part of Jed Hoyer to pass here.
With offensive numbers already beginning to decline, the tail end of a long-term deal for Bregman has the potential to be a complete disaster. The slugger is already expected - if he were to sign with Chicago - to have a tough time adjusting to the dimensions in Wrigley Field, and if his power continues to decline it's only going to get more difficult.
Turning 31 years old by the time the season gets going, handing Bregman a deal which pays him until he's approaching 40 just isn't good business, and it's not something the Cubs are going to do.
If Nightengale is correct and there's no compromise from Bregman and Scott Boras, fans should probably not count on the two-time World Series champion manning the hot corner in the Windy City.