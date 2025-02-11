Chicago Cubs Have Three Quality Options To Fill Their Third Base Role
The Chicago Cubs are less than two weeks away from their spring training games getting underway, but as things currently stand, the Opening Day third baseman either isn't currently on the roster or has never played in an MLB game.
After shipping Isaac Paredes out of town in the Kyle Tucker deal, the Cubs are beginning a new era at the hot corner one way or another, though it still remains to be seen who that new era will be led by.
Realistically, it seems there are three real options who all have varying pros and cons.
The most high-profile is Houston Astros star Alex Bregman in what would be a reunion with Tucker.
Bringing in the nucleus from the most successful franchise in the sport over the last decade is a sound strategy, and Bregman is potentially the final piece of the puzzle towards getting back to contention once again.
The downside is the financial commitment that will be needed in both length of contract and total money. Chicago only seems willing to offer a certain number of years. If Bregman were to arrive to the Windy City it would likely be on some sort of compromise, but it still wouldn't be cheap by any means.
If the more likely scenario plays out and Bregman takes a lengthier deal elsewhere, this leaves the Cubs in an interesting spot.
The favorite at that point would be the team's top prospect Matt Shaw, who will have a chance in spring training to show why he's the best option for the job. With that being said, trusting him to immediately come into Major League Baseball and be elite is a big ask.
If Chicago is willing to be patient, however, and let Shaw learn on the job, handing the position over to him could make the most sense.
But, another interesting option emerged when it was reported the Cubs could be interested in 16-year veteran and two-time All-Star Justin Turner, who remains a free agent headed into his age-40 season.
A Turner signing would be no more than a one-year deal at this point in his career, which could give Chicago the flexibility to bring Shaw along at a more reasonable pace while also giving him the veteran guidance of a starter who has been in the big leagues for close to the same amount of time Shaw has been alive.
Despite his age, Turner is still a productive player on the offensive side of the ball, posting a .737 OPS in 139 games in 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners coming off a huge 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox.
That year, Turner had 23 home runs and 96 RBI with an .800 OPS and .276 batting average at the age of 38 for the Red Sox.
All three of Bregman, Turner and Shaw have their own set of benefits and drawbacks. It will be up to Jed Hoyer to weigh who makes the most sense from a production, experience and financial standpoint.
At this late juncture, things are trending strongly towards one of these three starting Opening Day for the Cubs, and time is running out for Hoyer to make a decision as to who it's going to be.