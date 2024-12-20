Chicago Cubs Dream Target Predicted To Sign $60 Million Deal
If there's one thing Jed Hoyer has indicated throughout the offseason, he wants to build the Chicago Cubs bullpen.
This unit wasn't bad last season for parts of the year, but it needed to be much better when looking at things from the entirety of the campaign.
For a team looking to contend in the National League Central, having an above-average bullpen is a must.
Pitching still wins games at this level, and despite how poorly their offense performed last season, they shouldn't expect to win if they can't get outs late in games.
There are many options for them to pursue.
If the Cubs don't want to spend more money and are content with what they've built, there are a few under-the-radar pitchers who could be of value to them.
However, if they want to make a big splash and show the fan base they're willing to do whatever it takes to win, Tanner Scott would be an excellent option.
Hoyer said earlier in the offseason that he wanted to play matchups out of the bullpen. There wouldn't be a better arm out there than the left-hander, who was arguably the best reliever in baseball last season.
The one issue for Scott and Chicago is that he's expected to sign a hefty contract.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted the All-Star will sign a four-year, $60 million deal.
"Whether teams are looking for a new closer, or an elite setup man who can absolutely punish lefties, Scott’s name should be at the top of the list among free agent relievers. As the top closer on the market last year, Josh Hader received a five-year, $95 million deal. Hader had more of a track record than Scott however, and was also a year younger. Getting a five-year deal worth more than $15 million per season might be the goal for Scott’s representation, but those deals have only been given out to two guys. Hader and Edwin Diaz."
$15 million AAV isn't a ton for most players, but for a reliever, that would put him in the upper tier of most around the league.
Paying bullpen arms big money hasn't exactly worked out for other ball clubs over the past few winters, and Scott could be the next in line to not perform at the level a team hopes for if they sign him to a long-term deal.
Still, he posted a 1.75 ERA in 2024, and his stuff was as good as ever, leading to plenty of optimism about him continuing to pitch at a high level moving forward.