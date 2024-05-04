Chicago Cubs Finally Set Return Date For Injured Ace
Despite losing many of their top players to injury over the last few weeks, the Chicago Cubs have persevered. More importantly, they've continued to win ballgames, entering Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in second place in the NL Central at 19-14.
Fortunately, reinforcements are on the way, especially in the starting rotation. Jameson Taillon recently returned from a back injury, and one of his rotation-mates should be back from the injured list soon as well.
On Friday, Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor shared on X that Justin Steele is expected to return to the Cubs on Monday and start against the San Diego Padres, assuming he doesn't have any setbacks during his final bullpen session on Saturday.
This is huge for Chicago, as Steele's been out for over a month. He suffered a hamstring injury while attempting to field a bunt on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers, exiting after just 4 2/3 innings.
The Cubs lost the game without him, but more importantly, they lost their ace. Steele's coming off his first All-Star nod in 2023 after going 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 30 starts last year. He had a 3.18 ERA the year before that, so he's been one of the team's best pitchers for several seasons now.
The 28-year-old southpaw's return couldn't come at a better time, as two of his rotation-mates (Jordan Wicks and Kyle Hendricks) are currently on the injured list. Having Steele back in the fold will help stabilize Chicago's rotation, not to mention give the team a lethal 1-2 punch with the red-hot Shota Imanaga.
Steele will try to pick up where he left off, as he was dealing before going down. Prior to the injury, he'd allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while racking up six strikeouts against the defending World Series champs.