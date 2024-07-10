Chicago Cubs Former MVP 'Obvious Name' to Be Traded at Deadline
On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs finally played a game in which they showed the type of talent on the roster when they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-2.
However, at this point in the season, it's likely too little, too late.
Unless something drastic happens in the next few weeks, all signs point to the Cubs being sellers at the trade deadline. With how poorly this campaign has gone, that looks to be the right decision, too.
If they had found a way to only be a few games out of the third Wild Card spot, one could argue that they should be buyers due to the financial commitments they made during the offseason. But, they haven't shown for an extended period of time at any point this year that they can put together a stretch of winning baseball, so becoming sellers in this market should be the plan.
Levi Weaver of The Athletic suggested they do just that and named Cody Bellinger as the "obvious" choice to be traded, among others.
"Cody Bellinger is the obvious name ... but one pitcher who seems like a good 'sell' opportunity for the Cubs is right-hander Tyson Miller. The Cubs acquired Miller in a May trade with the Mariners, and it cost them only a minor-league infielder. Since then, he has posted a 1.83 ERA in 18 games. His track record isn’t that of an established bullpen ace — since his debut in 2020, he has pitched for the Cubs, Rangers, Brewers, Dodgers, Mets, Mariners and Cubs again — but if Chicago can flip him for more value than a guy with a sub-.700 OPS in Triple A, it feels like an easy chance to come out ahead."
Bellinger, who revived his career in Chicago in 2023, has a player option in the offseason, which means he could leave in free agency. Contending teams would likely love a chance to have the former MVP, but he's making $30 million this year, which does lead to some worries. Most teams won't want to pay the rest of that contract.
As for Tyson Miller, having a high-level relief pitcher to trade is always a benefit. There's no reason for him to be on the team after the deadline, as contenders are always searching for pitching options.
It's uncertain what his trade value would be, but his 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched should interest a few teams.
If the Cubs get value back for him, they'd add to an already impressive farm system, giving them more ammo for trades in the offseason.