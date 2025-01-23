Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target Angers Fans With Cryptic Post About NL Rival
The Chicago Cubs were seen as a team likely to pursue free agent help in the pitching market and to this point, most of their additions have been in that area.
Outside of the trade for Kyle Tucker, the Cubs have made various moves to add pitching including signing Colin Rea and Matthew Boyd as well as a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for Eli Morgan, but have missed out on the top names on the market both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation.
Seeing Chicago miss out of the top of the market type names in terms of starters was not much of a surprise upon seeing the types of contracts that players like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes received.
But the Cubs were also seemingly very close on the top reliever in Tanner Scott before he painfully signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seeing the big offer to Scott indicated the team was certainly not just sitting by the wayside as some thought.
In recent weeks after the initial wave of the top starters available dropped off the board, Chicago has been linked to the best available starters in Dodgers righty Jack Flaherty.
After acquiring Flaherty at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, he helped Los Angeles win the World Series, but with the spending spree the Dodgers have had on other pitchers, a return does not seem in the cards.
Even though it's extremely unlikely Flaherty is going to remain in Los Angeles, that didn't stop him from defending the team against fans who were angry after the acquisitions of Roki Sasaki and Scott in the same weekend.
"A certain team is not ruining baseball," Flaherty posted on his social media. "A lot of other teams are just doing very little."
Flaherty certainly isn't doing himself any favors in terms of winning over the fanbase of whichever team he ends up signing with, assuming it isn't the Dodgers. but it doesn't seem like he's concerned about it.
An eight-year veteran, Flaherty hits free agency at the right time, coming off what was likely the best season of his career. Seeing him land with the Cubs at this juncture would be a bit of a surprise, but clearly there's money to spend given the reported offer made to Scott before he signed with Los Angeles.
Keep an eye on Chicago as someone who could still make a very serious run at the top arm left standing.