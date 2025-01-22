Chicago Cubs Have Aced Offseason Except for One Head-Scratching Decision
Coming into the MLB offseason, the Chicago Cubs had identified a few areas of the roster that needed some help.
The team wasn’t too far away from contending for a playoff spot, as they had a solid nucleus in place at the Major League level. Their goal of making the postseason got closer to becoming a reality when they swung the most surprising trade of the offseason.
The Cubs acquired star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a shocking blockbuster deal, sending a package of third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith out.
That certainly addressed their need for a power bat, which David Schoenfield of ESPN listed as one of their offseason needs and goals.
Despite playing in only 78 games in 2024, he registered a 4.7 WAR, hitting 23 home runs in only 277 at-bats. He is talented enough to anchor this lineup, providing the kind of boost the team was seeking.
With that trade, on top of a stellar farm system and several prospects knocking on the door of a promotion, they knew they didn’t have to go crazy spending money.
As a result, they spent free agency not shopping at the top of the market.
It is something that some agents were not thrilled about, as a major market was taken out of the equation for their clients altogether.
But, the team addressed several of the other needs that existed.
In search of some catching depth, they agreed to a two-year deal with veteran Carson Kelly, who could be a solid complement to Miguel Amaya.
The starting rotation was bolstered by the addition of Matthew Boyd, who should step right into the role Kyle Hendricks held last season. Before signing a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the veteran righty was the longest-tenured player on the team.
Overall, it has been a solid offseason for Chicago, with one caveat — trading away Cody Bellinger.
That single-handily kept the team from receiving an “A” grade from Schoenfield in his mid-offseason recap.
“The Cubs had no glaring holes to fix but did swing big in acquiring Tucker. If they'd stopped there, this could be an "A" grade, but they turned around and traded Cody Bellinger to the Yankees, hurting the team's depth in the process, especially given Bellinger's defensive versatility,” the MLB expert wrote.
It is certainly frustrating as a fan of the team to see them make moves solely for saving money in a market as big as Chicago.
There would have been challenges for manager Craig Counsell to find playing time for everyone had Bellinger remained on the roster, but that is a good problem to have. A manager would prefer having too much talent than not enough.
Even without Bellinger, the Cubs look like the favorites in the National League Central heading into Spring Training. All they are missing right now is someone with experience late in games to come out of the bullpen.