Chicago Cubs Have Likely Finalized Their Starting Rotation For Next Season
The Chicago Cubs brought in another starting pitcher in free agency and that could be all they do before the season starts to address their rotation.
It was a solid staff last year that had a combined ERA of 3.79, which ranked No. 10 in MLB. They will mostly have the same look next season.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently took a stab at predicting what their rotation will look like next season after some slight changes.
Potential depth starters: RHP Ben Brown, LHP Jordan Wicks, RHP Hayden Wesneski
Brown made his MLB debut last season and looked very promising before suffering a stress fracture in his neck that cost him the rest of the year.
Wicks also missed a lot of the season due to injury, but also struggled even when he was healthy. The 25-year-old posted a 5.48 ERA over 46 innings of work.
Wesneski worked both out of the bullpen and as a starter when needed, which should be what he does again next season. He has good control and had a solid 3.86 ERA.
5. RHP Javier Assad
Having a player like Assad at the bottom of the rotation is certainly a great sign for the rest of the staff.
He has been solid since coming to the big leagues in 2022. This past season was his first as a full-time starter. The 27-year-old put up solid numbes with a 3.73 ERA. If he could cut down on his walks, he could be a potential All-Star.
4. LHP Matthew Boyd
Boyd was the big addition made to their staff this offseason, making up for the departure of Kyle Hendricks.
The former Cleveland Guardians southpaw shouldn't have a hard time replacing Hendricks' disappointing production from last year.
It is a risky signing, given an extensive history of injuries and rocky results on the mound. He didn't debut until August this past season, but put up a 2.72 ERA and 10.4 K/9 over the final two months.
3. RHP Jameson Taillon
Taillon has been the center of a lot of trade speculation, especially at last year's deadline, but remains in a Cubs uniform.
He one of the best seasons of his career last year, though, with a 3.27 ERA over 28 starts. He rarely walks batters, which helps his numbers out a lot.
2. LHP Justin Steele
Steele would be the ace for most teams around the league and has put together three great seasons since becoming a starter.
If he could stay healthy for a full season, he could certainly grow into a Cy Young candidate.
The 29-year-old put up a 3.07 ERA with an impressive 1.099 WHIP.
1. LHP Shota Imanaga
Imanaga wasn't the crown jewel of the free agency class last year, but quickly became one of the best starters in all of baseball.
He spent a lot of the season in both the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year conversations.
There was some worry about his play translating to America, but MLB hitters were not able to figure him out last year.