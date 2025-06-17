Chicago Cubs Have Multiple Players in Position to Start for NL All-Star Team
The Chicago Cubs have been playing at a very high level throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, holding a 5.5-game lead in the National League Central standings entering play on June 16.
Fans are taking notice of how well the team is performing based on how the voting is going for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
The first balloting results were shared and the Cubs have a chance to be well represented in the starting lineup for the NL Team.
More News: Two Chicago Cubs Superstars Named Among Top Defensive Players in MLB
Right now, there are three players who are in a position to make it through to the second round of balloting to potentially be starters.
One of them is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has taken the baseball world by storm with his all-around impact.
A stellar defender with lightning speed on the bases, he has taken his production with the bat to another level, turning himself not only into an All-Star caliber performer, but someone who will be in the NL MVP race as well.
More News: Chicago Cubs Can Bolster Rotation with Trade for New White Sox Starter
Crow-Armstrong has received 1,126,119 votes, which puts him in first amongst NL outfielders. Only designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has more votes than him, with 1,398,771.
Whoever earns the most votes in each league will automatically be a starter and not have to partake in the second round of voting.
Amongst the outfielders, in second place with 704,740 votes is Crow-Armstrong’s running mate, right fielder Kyle Tucker.
More News: Chicago Cubs Starter Jameson Taillon's Strong Stretch Hints at Career Season
He has been everything Chicago has hoped for since acquiring him this past offseason from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster trade.
Tucker has set the tone, which is teammates have followed, with the Cubs having arguably the most prolific offense in baseball thus far.
Last but not least is catcher Carson Kelly, who is second amongst NL catchers with 408,081 votes. Will Smith of the Dodgers is in first with 1,124,629 votes.
More News: Ranking Most Likely Cubs Trade Deadline Targets Listed by Former MLB Executive
First baseman Michael Busch, second baseman Nico Hoerner, third baseman Matt Shaw, shortstop Dansby Swanson and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki are all in the top five of their respective positions, but have hundred of thousands of votes to make up.
Suzuki, who faced an uphill battle behind Ohtani for the designated hitter’s spot, has been bumped down to No. 3 with the San Francisco Giants acquiring Rafael Devers and his votes from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster deal over the weekend.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.