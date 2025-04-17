Chicago Cubs Highly Rated Catching Prospect Breaking Out in Big Way
The Chicago Cubs are off to a hot start in 2025, sitting atop the National League Central, as things begin to ramp up and the division gets slightly more competitive by the day.
With that said, their Major League roster has been exceptional offensively, even with a few off games, they have typically remained at the top in terms of offensive production so far.
The issue will now become their prospects, as they have multiple players waiting to be promoted, but their top roster is blocking some of the best ones. The most notable example is Moisés Ballesteros, who is blocked by Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly, who have both had strong starts to the year in their own right.
With that said, Ballesteros has been tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A Iowa through 13 games, and it looks like he may be ready for "The Show" sooner rather than later.
In 56 plate appearances, he is slashing .327/.375/.423 with three RBI, four runs, three stolen bases on three attempts, and nine strikeouts to three walks.
The one thing that may hold him back for a little bit is his defense, as in 84.1 innings at catcher this year he has 91 putouts, seven assists, and two errors, good for a .980 fielding rate. While he has no errors at first base this year, he has a much smaller sample size with eight innings.
It will be something the Cubs will likely want him to work on in the coming weeks as they look to potentially find a role for him at the MLB level if things pan out.
His most recent performance came against the St. Paul Saints, in which his Iowa Cubs would win by a score of 20-6, and he would contribute immensely to that victory. In five at-bats he had four hits, a walk, five runs, three RBI, and no strikeouts, accounting for eight of the 20 runs scored.
These are the types of performances that make prospects stand out amongst their peers, and to be fair, the entire team had a phenomenal day.
The beauty is that he is only 21 years old, so he has plenty of career ahead of him and is on the younger side of Triple-A prospects. This gives him time if he needs it to clear things up defensively before a promotion, and really make an impact at the MLB level as a potential long-term starter at the catcher position.