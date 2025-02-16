Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Having Major Impact on Spring Training
One of the best parts of spring training is yesterday's stars coming down to Florida or Arizona to work with current stars and young players. There's something special about seeing retired legends passing on their knowledge and love of the game to the next generation.
For teams like the Chicago Cubs, there's no shortage of former stars willing to help out. For them, spring training is often as much about reuniting with old teammates as it is coaching the youngsters.
Spring training just started, but several Cubs legends have already made an appearance at the team's training camp in Mesa, Ariz., including Fergie Jenkins, Rick Sutcliffe, Mark Grace and Ryne Sandberg.
While all have been helpful in their own way, Chicago manager Craig Counsell spoke highly of Sandberg in particular and his presence over the last few days.
"People like Ryno and Hall of Famers, they make an impact when they step in the room," Sandberg said in an interview with Marquee Sports Network. "And that's what Ryno's done for us already. He's made an impact for us already...and we're thankful for that."
Last year Sandberg wasn't as available. In January of 2024 he announced that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He underwent treatment and in August he rang the bell as doctors declared him cancer-free. While undergoing treatment, the Cubs unveiled a statue of the legend at Wrigley Field.
Unfortunately, in December, Sandberg announced the cancer had returned. He said the cancer not only returned, but he had spread to other organs. But, this spring, he's back where he wants to be — on a baseball field.
Sandberg, 65, was a Hall of Fame second baseman for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997 after being traded by the Philadelphia Phillies. The 1984 NL MVP was one of the best second basemen in MLB history and one of the best players in franchise history, racking up 10 straight All-Star nods from 1984 to 1993 along with nine Gold Gloves and seven Silver Sluggers.
Since retiring, Sandberg has frequently served as a spring training instructor for Chicago. He also has considerable coaching and managing experience for both the Cubs and Phillies organizations, making him a great addition to spring training.
While he's been retired for nearly 30 years, Sandberg is still having a valuable impact on Chicago. Hopefully his assistance helps the Cubs prepare for a successful 2025 season.