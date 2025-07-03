Chicago Cubs Logical Fit for Red Sox Star Possibly Available at Trade Deadline
There is a lot to like about the Chicago Cubs and how they are playing just beyond the midway point of the season.
They have a prolific offense, ranking near the top of the league in several categories as they can score with the best in the MLB.
What makes their lineup so impressive is that they can beat opponents in every facet. They don’t strike out a ton, make a lot of contact, can hit for power and possess some legitimate speed as well.
If the Cubs want to truly make some noise this year in the playoffs, they need to be on the lookout for some pitching help.
Their starting rotation could use a little bit of depth with Justin Steele sidelined for the season. Shota Imanaga has been great atop the rotation again, but adding another front-line starter to the mix would make sense.
Acquiring an experienced reliever is likely on their to-do list to help solidify the backend of their bullpen as well.
An underrated need for the team, given how successful their offense has been, is at third base.
Star prospect Matt Shaw got the nod for Opening Day but was demoted after a few weeks to figure things out in Triple-A.
His performance improved upon his return, but the team still has a gaping hole at the hot corner offensively. To this point, third baseman have produced a measly .555 OPS and one one home run.
That makes them an ideal landing spot for Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, should he be made available for trade ahead of the deadline.
This past offseason, Chicago was one of the franchises that were in the running to sign him right down to the wire before he agreed to sign with the Red Sox.
They could now have another shot at acquiring him.
What could it cost the Cubs to land him?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has pitched an offer of Bregman heading to Chicago in exchange for veteran designated hitter Justin Turner and star outfield prospect Owen Caissie.
It would make sense for the Cubs to pull off a move of this magnitude because they do not know what the future holds with right fielder Kyle Tucker.
Set to hit free agency after the season, he could be in the fold for only one postseason run. If that is the case, they need to be as aggressive as possible addressing needs currently on the roster.
Trading away a top prospect who is Tucker insurance for a potential rental in Bregman would be a steep price, but Chicago has a deep farm system.
Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a legitimate star and Kevin Alcantara is another top 100 prospect who plays outfield.
Trading Caissie would sting, but it wouldn’t deplete the team too much, while improving their odds of winning a World Series this year.
