Chicago Cubs Look to Secure Series Victory on Saturday Against Blue Jays
The Chicago Cubs finally got back into the win column on Friday. Their focus will now eyeing another series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in Saturday's matchup at 1:20 pm CT.
It was an extra-inning affair against the Blue Jays with the game ending on an RBI single from designated hitter Seiya Suzuki.
The game was kind to a few hitters in particular as Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstong accounted for the other five runs with home runs throughout the day.
Kyle Hendricks had one of his better outings on the season, giving up just one run in five innings pitched. Hector Neris logged a blown save as he gave up three runs on four hits in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game.
After the win, they improved to 60-63 on the year. They still don't have a real shot at contending in the NL Central due to the Milwaukee Brewers playing red hot baseball, there is still a chance in the Wild Card.
The Cubs are 4.5 games back from a Wild Card berth, with four other teams looking to take over one of the three spots.
Taking the mound for Chicago on Saturday will be one of their aces, Justin Steele.
Steele has gotten off to a solid start in August with a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched across his two starts.
Though he wasn't named to the All-Star squad this time around, he's still be playing very good baseball.
The 29-year-old will be facing an Blue Jays offense that has been around the middle of the league for the month of August.
Eyes will be on Vladimir Gurrero Jr. as he is slashing an absurd .426/.491/1.342 line for the month. He's only had one game without a hit and had multiple in half of them. As a righty, he's been able to crush left-handed pitching all season.
The Cubs' offense will be taking on Chris Bassitt, who has been average but a bit dissapointing this season.
Since the beginning of July, things have been pretty bad. He has a 7.12 ERA with batters slashing .300/.379/.487 against him in those seven games.
He's pitched against the Chicago three times in the past and has a 6.32 ERA against them. It'll be his third-straight year seeing them.
Oddsmakers have this one going to the Cubs with a -175 odds money line. The over/under is around the average 8.5.