Chicago Cubs Non-Roster Invitees Mix Top Prospects, Intriguing Veterans
Chicago Cubs pitchers and catcher report for Spring Training on Sunday and have released the list of non-roster invitees to train in Mesa.
This list includes some top prospects, and a couple interesting veterans that could help Chicago at the big league level in 2025.
Here are several players to watch among the non-roster invitees.
Matt Shaw, 3B
Since he was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, Shaw has dominated in the minor leagues with a .303 batting average, along with 29 home runs, 99 RBI, and 182 hits.
He has a great chance to make the opening day roster and play third base. The Cubs are still in on Alex Bregman, but as becomes more unlikely, Shaw's odds of winning the job increase.
Defensively, Shaw has some work to do at the hot corner. He has eight errors in 67 career games at third base. That gives him a .946 fielding percentage. Shaw will have to show he can hang defensively at the position during Spring Training.
James Triantos, 2B
Triantos is one of the top prospects in all of baseball at his position. He was a second-round pick in 2021 out of high school. In 336 career minor league games, the 22-year-old has totaled 381 hits and a .766 OPS.
This past season, Triantos stole 47 bases, a career high. He is more of a speed threat than a power through. However, one of his best traits is his ability to put bat to ball as he has just 192 strikeouts in the minors.
Mainly a second baseman, he has spent time at both third base and center field. His defensive skill took a big jump forward in 2024 as his fielding percentage went up significantly.
Moises Ballesteros, C
The Cubs lack skill and depth at catcher. This gives Ballesteros a great chance to make his debut sooner rather than later. Last year, the left-handed hitter played at both Double-A and Triple-A. Across those two levels, Ballesteros slashed .289/.354/.471 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI.
The 21-year-old is a talented defensive catcher, but he has also played some first base. His future is as a backstop. Chicago will need him to throw out a few more base stealers, but he is good enough to be given a shot in the bigs in 2025.
Cade Horton, P
Horton is the No. 3 prospect in Chicago who had an injury shortened season in 2024, but he is healthy and ready to go this year.
He was the team's first-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma. His first full season in the minors was spectacular. The right-handed pitcher finished with a 2.65 ERA in 2023 with 117 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched. With Horton healthy now, the Cubs are hoping he can return that level of play this year.
Riley Martin, P
Martin, a skilled left-handed reliever, comes from Division II Quincy, but he has been impressive in pro ball. He has been a relief pitcher his entire minor league career. Martin has 327 strikeouts in 216.0 minor league innings. His control could be a bit better, but there is room for him in the MLB.
Veteran Invitees
The Cubs have also invited some veterans that could make an impact, including Trevor Richards, Brandon Hughes and Nicky Lopez.
Richards made his debut with the Miami Marlins, but he has spent time with five different organizations. The right-handed pitcher has been a starter and a reliever. In his MLB career, the 31-year-old has thrown 560.0 innings in 290 appearances. He has a career 25.4% strikeout rate and 10.3% walk rate. He is coming off a career-high walk rate, but there is some value with Richards on the mound.
Hughes made his debut with the Cubs back in 2022, where in 57 appearances he threw 57.2 innings, struck out 68 batters and recorded eight saves. The left-handed pitcher really struggled the next season with Chicago and in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. If Hughes can pitch the way he did his rookie year, the Cubs will have a lot of use for him at the big league level.
Lopez was recently signed by Chicago. The Cubs have a few bench spots open and Lopez could fill that need. He would not be an everyday player, but being able to plug him in here and there would be beneficial.
In 2024, Lopez hit .241 for the Chicago White Sox. He was in the 95th percentile in squared up percentage, 88th percentile in strikeout rate and 79th percentile in whiff rate, per Baseball Savant. He makes a lot of contact, which could come in handy.
Defensively, Lopez is very solid. He has been a middle infielder lately lately, and the Cubs will need someone to backup Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner. In his career, the Chicago native has recorded an OAA of 61 and his fielding success rate has been above average.
All of these non-roster invitees have a chance to be on the 40-man roster at some point during the season.