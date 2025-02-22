Chicago Cubs' Payroll Makes Them Possible Landing Spot for Third Baseman
Spring Training has kicked off for the Chicago Cubs and expectations are going to be high for the franchise after a great winter.
The Cubs have been a good team for the last couple of years with 83 wins both years. However, they just narrowly missed the postseason in 2023, and were a bit further off last year.
However, as a young team over the .500 mark, there is reason to believe that 2025 can be a special year with how the team improved this winter.
The most significant move was the addition of outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. Tucker gives Chicago a true star in the middle of their batting order and a player who can be a game-changer.
In the bullpen, the addition of Ryan Pressly, also from the Astros, will give them a veteran with plenty of experience as a closer in important games. While two of the biggest needs for the team were taken care of, they also pursued free agent Alex Bregman fairly hard.
Ultimately, they came up short in the bidding, but pursuing Bregman is an indication that they might be willing to spend a bit more than they have currently. Also, it shows that third base still might be a position that they will look to upgrade.
Buster Olney of ESPN.com recently wrote about the potential of the Cubs making another trade before the start of the campaign after missing out on Bregman in free agency.
“The payroll has plummeted below $200 million, very much in the middle of the 30-team landscape, so if a player becomes available to the Cubs — Nolan Arenado, perhaps? — they would seem to have the flexibility to do something.”
Since Chicago was pursuing Bregman, it could be an indication that they would be interested in a player like Nolan Arenado as well. The former All-Star had a down year with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024 but has had an excellent career.
While he might not be an All-Star anymore, he still plays a great third base and is a solid hitter.
Currently, it’s going to be top prospect Matt Shaw getting the chance to prove himself on Opening Day. The talented young prospect deserves the chance to start for the Cubs, but with the team being in a win-now mode, it is risky to start an unproven talent.
If things don’t start well for Shaw in the Majors, Chicago might be interested in pursuing Arenado at some point. His contract has been a significant sticking point in his trade value, but the Cardinals would likely be willing to eat a good chunk of it.
Since Tucker might only be on the team for one year, the Cubs have to make sure that they don’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to having the best roster possible.