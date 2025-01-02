Chicago Cubs Predicted to Snap Lengthy Postseason Drought Next Season
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most active teams in the league this offseason, and that has resulted in high expectations coming into 2025.
It has been a strong winter so far for the Cubs after a solid campaign in 2024. Chicago was able to make one of the biggest splashes this winter in the trade market when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
The talented slugger is one of the best outfielders in the game, and he has brought a lot of hype with him to the Cubs. While the addition of Tucker is a strong one, there are still some areas to address on the roster. However, Chicago is certainly a better team than they were last year.
Recently, MLB.com spoke about one bold prediction for each team heading into 2025. For the Cubs, they were predicted to win their first playoff game since 2017.
“With star outfielder Kyle Tucker in the fold now, plus some upgrades throughout the roster, the Cubs look more like a team that can snap its playoff win drought," per the site.
Thanks to a strong offseason, anything short of making the playoffs would be considered a failure for Chicago in 2025. When looking at their division, even though the Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central last year, the Cubs should be considered the favorites.
The Brewers lost a couple of key players this offseason, and while they are good at bringing up prospects to replace departing stars, Chicago has a really strong team.
If the Cubs are able to win their division or claim a wild card berth, that will snap their playoff drought and send them back into the postseason. Chicago hasn’t made the playoffs since the shortened year in 2020 and hasn’t won a playoff game since the National League Championship Series in 2017.
It has been quite some time for one of the most historic franchises in the game, and they are hoping to change that in 2025.
Largely because of the addition of Tucker to go along with a talented, improving young core, there is a lot to like about Chicago next season. However, while the Cubs have a chance to make the playoffs, winning in the postseason is no easy task. The bullpen will still likely need to be worked on before then, but there is plenty of time.
Step one for the Cubs should be to claim a playoff berth, but having some success in the postseason would be ideal after the strong offseason. However, in the National League, that will not be an easy task.