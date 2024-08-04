Chicago Cubs Rally Around Rookie After Saturday's Costly Mistake
Though one of the Chicago Cubs rookie hasn't had the easiest transition to the big leagues, it would be hard to describe him as boring.
Unfortunately, the latest development in the career of Pete Crow-Armstrong was a negative one.
In the top of the eighth inning during Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and with two outs on the board already, Nolan Arenado hit what looked like a routine fly ball out into shallow center field.
Nico Hoerner, the closest to the ball, backed up for the catch but was called off by Crow-Armstrong who was flying in to try and make the play.
It looks as though he misjudged how far the ball was from him, and despite a last second attempt to slide, the ball fell safely to the ground.
Instead of getting out of the frame with a two-run lead, two runs came across to tie up the game and allow the Cardinals to eventually win after scoring another in the top of ninth inning.
After the game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com shared some comments made by the rookie's manager and teammates who backed him up rather than throwing him under the bus.
"[Crow-Armstrong] just got a little over aggressive," said Cubs skipper Craig Counsell . "It's right to call him off, but not if we're making a sliding play. It's a learning experience for Pete, but unfortunately, it contributed to a big play in the game that ultimately cost us two runs."
Also coming to his defense was the player he called off, Hoerner.
"I feel like the biggest takeaway from my end, and if there's anything I can emphasize, it's that play is all about trust and I trust Pete as much as anyone I've ever played with. He's one of the best defenders, if not the best defender, I've ever been around. And he's going to win us countless games this year and for years to come."
Though plenty can be said of Crow-Armstrong's struggles at the plates this season, slashing .196/.243/.319, he's been excellent in the field as he currently ranks fifth in defensive-runs saved among all center fielders.
He was glad to hear about his team having his back after the game, but seemed to be more focused on making sure it doesn't happen again.
"I'm appreciative of that but I think we're past the point of giving me a little leash there," the 22-year-old said. "I definitely appreciate that from my teammates."
Given his past performance in the field and overall youth, it would be unwise for anyone involved to harp on the play for too long.
"Wrigley in day games," said the Chicago starter Jameson Taillon in an attempt to add some humor to the situation. "Some weird stuff can happen."