Chicago Cubs Reverse Course, Call Up Top Prospect For Major League Debut
With the Chicago Cubs officially eliminated from postseason contention, there is no longer anything for the team to play for this year.
Normally when that occurs, organizations decide to call-up some of their top prospects to get them their first experience in the MLB and to see what their young players can offer to close out the season.
That wasn't how the Cubs initially were going to operate.
When asked about the potential of promoting some of their star minor leaguers, Craig Counsell said there were no plans to do that, something that was questionable at the time.
Well, they have decided to reverse course on that thought process.
Chicago promoted outfielder Kevin Alcantara to their Major League roster, sending Miles Mastrobuoni to the Arizona Complex League as the corresponding move.
Ranked No. 6 in their pipeline, the 22-year-old has made a rapid ascension through the organization when he was acquired at the trade deadline in 2021 as part of the return package that sent Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.
Across the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, he slashed .278/.353/.428 with 14 homers, 35 extra-base hits, and 61 RBI.
Alcantara is viewed as one of the future cornerstones of the Cubs' roster in the outfield, despite there being multiple players in the mix with Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Cody Bellinger being there if the latter ops-into his player option this winter.
Chicago immediately put him into the lineup for his debut and had him batting ninth.
In his first at-bat, he saw one pitch and flied out to right field.
How much Alcantara factors into the outfield rotation during the final few games of the year will be seen, but getting him his first Major League experience is the smart thing to do with the Cubs no longer in contention for the playoffs.