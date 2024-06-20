Chicago Cubs Ship Minor League Catcher to Miami Marlins
It's been well-documented how much the Chicago Cubs have struggled with their catcher position this season.
Things had gotten so bad they opted to designate their veteran Yan Gomes for assignment and bring in Tomas Nido, who was recently released by the New York Mets.
The organization is searching for any answer behind the plate as the Cubs had one of the worst-producing catcher tandems in Major League Baseball.
An arguement can be made that Nido isn't necessarily the upgrade they needed, but it at least provides them a different option from what they had been putting on the field.
That wasn't the only move at this position Chicago has made, though.
Previously, they promoted their top catching prospect Moises Ballesteros to Triple-A as he sits waiting in the wings to seemingly take over at some point in the near future. But with them needing more ready-made depth, they also made a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies to acquire William Simoneit.
Seemingly pleased with those moves, it was reported by Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register they have traded away another minor league catcher, Ali Sanchez, to the Miami Marlins. This deal is for cash considerations.
It makes sense why the Cubs would make that type of move.
They don't want there to be a road block for Ballesteros in Triple-A as they want him to get as many reps as possible at that level to prepare him for his eventual Major League call up. Simoneit gives him a veteran presence to learn from.
So, they got back cash to maybe use at the upcoming trade deadline by shipping out Sanchez, who was slashing .240/.338/.388 with three homers, 13 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI through 41 games this year.