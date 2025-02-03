Chicago Cubs Should Forgo Pursuit of All-Star Free Agent in Lieu of Youth
The Chicago Cubs made arguably the most shocking acquisition of the MLB offseason when they acquired Houston Astros star right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade.
There are some risks, as he is set to be a free agent after the upcoming campaign is over. If this turns out to be a one-year rental, it was a steep price they paid which featured veteran third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
Given the looming possibility of his departure, the Cubs should be looking to upgrade the roster wherever possible.
Right now, the best player who remains available on the free agent market is Tucker’s former teammate; third baseman Alex Bregman.
As things currently stand, that position is the biggest hole Chicago has on its roster. The projected starter right now would be Jon Berti, who was signed this offseason.
From that standpoint, it would make sense why the Cubs have been mentioned as a fit for the two-time All-Star.
Bringing him in alongside Tucker, especially with Cody Bellinger being traded to the New York Yankees, would be a huge boost for the team’s offense. Scoring runs certainly wouldn’t be an issue for the club after their production was inconsistent in 2024.
However, there is one major reason that Chicago should abandon the pursuit of the talented third baseman if they haven’t already; Matt Shaw.
Their top prospect is expected to have every chance to compete for the starting third baseman job in Spring Training and many are projecting him to be in the lineup on Opening Day against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18 in the Tokyo Series.
Unless the front office has other moves lined up, such as trading away Nico Hoerner and shifting Bregman or Shaw to second base, it would be in the franchise’s best interest to not block their star prospect at the Major League level.
There are certainly positives to bringing in another established talent of the Houston star’s caliber.
Coming off a Gold Glove Award-winning season, their infield defense would be stellar and his offensive floor remains amongst the best at the position.
But, at 31 years old, it can certainly be argued that Bregman doesn’t quite fit the timeline the Cubs are going to be operating within.
With a money-conscious ownership group, spending the kind of capital it would take to land him in free agency compared to having a rookie on a minimum salary seems unlikely as well.
With impressive numbers in the minor leagues, it is time for Shaw to get a shot to showcase his ability at the highest level.