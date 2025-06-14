Chicago Cubs Rumored Trade Target Now Not Expected to be Moved
The Chicago Cubs are shaping up as World Series contenders with a strong lead on the National League Central.
While the offense has been playoff-caliber with the third-best wRC+ in baseball (117), the pitching staff needs help, and the Cubs plan to prioritize the starting rotation and bullpen at the trade deadline.
The starting rotation lost Justin Steele to a season-ending injury, and while Shoto Imanaga is progressing through his rehab at Triple-A Iowa, the unit needs another impact player.
Chicago is expected to be aggressive so as not to waste a young, talented roster that can contend.
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was considered the clear best fit for the Cubs’ rotation by MLB insiders, but he might not make it to the trade market.
Alcantara was initially thought to be a headliner at the trade deadline, despite having a brutal season start after recovering from Tommy John surgery that kept him out of the entire 2024 campaign.
Entering play on June 13, Alcantara has gone 3-7 in 13 starts with a 7.14 ERA, with a worse strikeout rate and higher walk rate.
Teams that were coveting him on the market would be gambling on him returning to his 2022 form, where he captured the National League Cy Young Award honors with a 2.28 ERA.
Chicago was anticipated to be one of those teams that bet on the upside of the ace returning to his peak.
However, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Marlins aren’t expected to move Alcantara with his value as low as it is.
“Don’t expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara (7.14 ERA over 13 starts) while his value is down. Instead, they’re expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next,” Bowden wrote.
That takes a top target off the market for the Cubs, who Bowden believes to have a straight path to an NL Central title with plans to be dominant players at the trade deadline.
Those plans just likely won’t include Alcantara.
