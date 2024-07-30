Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Star Pitcher Says Team Hasn't Approached Him About Trade

If the Chicago Cubs are planning to move one of their star pitchers, they haven't approached him about it according to his recent comments made when asked about the upcoming trade deadline.

Brad Wakai

Aug 13, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) reacts after being pulled from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre
Aug 13, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) reacts after being pulled from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the trade deadline coming Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST, the Chicago Cubs are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch.

After the sentiment around the league was Jed Hoyer would start selling off some of their assets, they took the opposite approach when bringing in a reliever with Major League experience and landing Isaac Paredes to become their third baseman of the future.

That doesn't necessarily mean they are going to be buyers, though.

The Cubs could still look to ship out some of their moveable assets, getting pieces for the future or those who are ready to contribute in 2025 when they plan on being competitive.

If that's the case, Jameson Taillon is viewed as the most obvious trade candidate.

With two years of club control remaining on his contract, and a very solid 2.96 ERA before his start on Monday saw him give up six earned runs in 4.1 innings of work, many contenders around the league were eyeing him as a potential addition.

However, it doesn't sound like Chicago is looking to move him.

According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, "the front office hasn’t approached him about any potential deals to this point."

Taillon has a 10-team no-trade clause in his contract, so he does have the ability to turn down any deal that would send him to one of those organizations on that list, but this piece of information makes it seem like they aren't even thinking about dealing him.

Normally, trade candidates are scratched from their scheduled starts days before the deadline, especially if there is already an agreement in place.

That wasn't the case for the Cubs and their star pitcher on Monday when he took the ball for his outing against the Cincinnati Reds.

"I haven't had to say yes or no to anything," Taillon said after the game.

Again, there is a chance Chicago decides to trade him before the deadline, especially in a market that is bringing in massive returns for teams who are willing to ship out players who are garnering interest on the market.

But the Cubs initially brought in Taillon to be a major part of their team as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Since he's under contract for the next two seasons, simply holding onto him would be a continuation of the original gameplan.

Still, as teams start calling and offering trade packages before the deadline arrives, it's a possibility that the veteran pitcher could be on the move.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News