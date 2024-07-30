Chicago Cubs Star Pitcher Says Team Hasn't Approached Him About Trade
With the trade deadline coming Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST, the Chicago Cubs are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch.
After the sentiment around the league was Jed Hoyer would start selling off some of their assets, they took the opposite approach when bringing in a reliever with Major League experience and landing Isaac Paredes to become their third baseman of the future.
That doesn't necessarily mean they are going to be buyers, though.
The Cubs could still look to ship out some of their moveable assets, getting pieces for the future or those who are ready to contribute in 2025 when they plan on being competitive.
If that's the case, Jameson Taillon is viewed as the most obvious trade candidate.
With two years of club control remaining on his contract, and a very solid 2.96 ERA before his start on Monday saw him give up six earned runs in 4.1 innings of work, many contenders around the league were eyeing him as a potential addition.
However, it doesn't sound like Chicago is looking to move him.
According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, "the front office hasn’t approached him about any potential deals to this point."
Taillon has a 10-team no-trade clause in his contract, so he does have the ability to turn down any deal that would send him to one of those organizations on that list, but this piece of information makes it seem like they aren't even thinking about dealing him.
Normally, trade candidates are scratched from their scheduled starts days before the deadline, especially if there is already an agreement in place.
That wasn't the case for the Cubs and their star pitcher on Monday when he took the ball for his outing against the Cincinnati Reds.
"I haven't had to say yes or no to anything," Taillon said after the game.
Again, there is a chance Chicago decides to trade him before the deadline, especially in a market that is bringing in massive returns for teams who are willing to ship out players who are garnering interest on the market.
But the Cubs initially brought in Taillon to be a major part of their team as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Since he's under contract for the next two seasons, simply holding onto him would be a continuation of the original gameplan.
Still, as teams start calling and offering trade packages before the deadline arrives, it's a possibility that the veteran pitcher could be on the move.